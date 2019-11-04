  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Up to 200 cars stuck in snow in Aktobe region

    16:57, 04 November 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As many as 200 cars got into in a snow prison in Aktobe region, Kazinform learnt from the MIA Emergencies Committee.

    The incident occurred on November 4 in Irgiz district, on the section between the 1,153km and 1,240km of Samara-Shymkent road.

    A rescue team including the employees of the MIA, Emergencies Department, local police department, Kazakhavtodor LLP is working on the site. Evacuation points are operating in the nearest settlements.

    Tags:
    Aktobe region Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!