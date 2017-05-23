Up to 340,000 EXPO guests to use Astana bus service daily

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Up to 340,000 passengers will use a shuttle bus service and an ordinary bus service to get to the EXPO town in Astana daily, Kazinform correspondent reports.

To this end, seven new shuttle bus routes operated by 167 new buses will be launched in Astana on May 27.







The most popular tourist destinations and public gathering places, including EXPO town, shopping centers, railway stations and the airport, will be served by shuttle and ordinary buses. Car owners may opt to leave their cars in 14 free parking lots and take a bus.







Bekmyrza Igenberdinov, head of the Passenger Transport Office of Astana city, said that each shuttle bus will make eight stops along its route and up to 340,000 people will be able to use bus service to get to the EXPO town daily.







