Upcoming visit of N. Nazarbayev to Uzbekistan discussed in Uzbek Foreign Affairs Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Erik Utembayev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov on April 7, 2016. He presented the minister a copy of credentials, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

The sides considered practical aspects of the upcoming visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Uzbekistan.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan also congratulated E. Utemisov on being appointed Ambassador and noted that the progress in development of the relations between the two countries was based on the trustworthy dialogue between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at the highest level. The countries closely cooperate in the transport, communication and transit spheres.

In turn, the Kazakhstani diplomat noted the necessity of strengthening of the strategic partnership between the two countries in political and economic spheres and stressed that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan had enough potential to become the main locomotives in the regions. There is a great potential in economic, transit and transport spheres and in the cross-border cooperation sphere. The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan made almost USD 3 billion in 2015.

It was noted that the cooperation issues in the cultural and humanitarian spheres were among the most important issues of the bilateral agenda.