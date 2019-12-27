Updated list of Almaty plane crash victims released

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The updated list of the victims of the Bek Air plane crash has been released by the Committee for Emergencies of the Internal Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Those who died at the scene:

Captain Marat Muratbayev (1962)

Nikolai Astanov (1971)

Rustam Kaidarov (1940)

Baurzhan Kaliyev (1974)

Bazarkhan Karibayeva (1951)

Arshat Issina (year of birth TBD)

Abai Nurbekov (1986)

Saniya Amanzhol (year of birth TBD)

Those who died at the Almaty International Airport:

Dana Kruglova (1984)

Kairkhan Tumatov (1955)

Those who were pronounced dead at the hospital:

Imina Ospanova (1963)

Valery Anufriyev (year of birth TBD).

Earlier it was reported that the Bek Air passenger plane carrying 95 passengers and 5 crew members crashed near Almaty city after taking off at the Almaty International Airport. According to preliminary data, 15 people were killed. Dozens sustained various injuries.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and vowed those responsible in the plane crash will be punished.

A special commission led by Prime Minister Askar Mamin will investigate the causes of the plane crash.