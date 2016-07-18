Updated WTA power rankings released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The WTA released its updated power rankings today, Sports.kz informs.

Serena Williams is expectedly first, German Angelique Kerber is second and Garbine Muguruza from Spain is third in the rankings.

Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova moved one spot up, and she is now 48th in the WTA rankings. Yulia Putintseva dropped three places, and she is now 45th.

Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas did not change her position in the rankings, she is 129th. Kamila Kerimbayeva and Galina Voskoboyeva are 363rd and 375th respectively.