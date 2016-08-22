Updated WTA rankings released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The WTA updated its rankings, Sports.kz informs.

The leaders are the same, American Serena Williams is first, German Angelique Kerber is second and Spanish Garbine Muguruza is third.

Yulia Putintseva from Kazakhstan retained her 43rd place in the WTA rankings. Yaroslava Shvedova has dropped from the 46th place to the 50th place of the rankings. Another Kazakhstani tennis player who is somehow close to the top-100 is Zarina Diyas, who is 134th now.