  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Upper House adopts Inter-American convention on mutual assistance in criminal matters

    11:19, 10 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At today's plenary session Kazakhstan's Senate has adopted the Law "On ratification of the Inter-American convention on mutual assistance in criminal matters"

    Presenting the bill, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhakyp Asanov, said that the Convention had been ratified by 26 states including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Venezuela, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Venezuela. According to his words, under the convention the member-states shall provide mutual assistance in investigations and prosecutions.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prosecutor General's Office Foreign policy Senate Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!