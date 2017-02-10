Uptown Funk lands Dimash Kudaibergenov out of top 3 at I Am a Singer show

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergenov didn't make it to the top 3 performers at the fifth stage of I Am a Singer reality show after signing Uptown Funk, Kazinform correspondent in Beijing reports.

Dimash performed the hit song recorded by British producer Mark Ronson and American singer and Songwriter Bruno Mars.



Hunan.TV will air the 5th stage of the reality show on February 18.



Meanwhile, Kudaibergenov's fans will see the crooner perform the song in Chinese at the 4th stage of the reality show this upcoming Saturday. The episode will be aired at 8:30 p.m. Astana time.