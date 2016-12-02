Uralsk airport to be repaired

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Reconstruction of Uralsk Airport will cost one billion tenge, mgorod.kz wrote.

"The building needs to be repaired and akimat is already working on the issue. The money will be allocated on repayable basis. We will be able to return the money within 10-12 years", - General Director of the airport Hayretdin Raskaliyev told.

The repair will start in the next year. The building of the Ural airport was built in 1972. Earlier about KZT 7 billion was allocated from the national budget for repair of the landing strip. Reconstruction for lengthening and expansion of the flight strip was finished in 2015.