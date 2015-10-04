Uralsk Airport to re-open ahead of schedule

URALSK. KAZINFORM The Airport of the city of Uralsk will re-open till October 10, 2015, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development.

"The Civil Aviation Committee and general contractor decided to shorten the deadline of the repair work. State inspection of the project will start in November 2015. Recall that in 2014 the Government allocated funds for reconstruction of the Uralsk Airport runway. Presently, the general contractor has already completed the reconstruction of the project, the runway has been extended and expanded and carrying capacity of the surface has been enhanced. The Airport was closed since September 1, 2015," an official statement reads.