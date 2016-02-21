URGENT: 6-year-old boy claimed missing in S Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Internal Affairs Department of Ordabasy District of the South Kazakhstan region is searching for a 6-year-old boy, who was claimed missing yesterday, February 20.

Mukhammed Kamshybek was born August 5, 2009 and was living Amangeldi village of the same district. The 1st grade student of the Muratbayev Secondary School, he did not return home after the classes.

Witnesses say, Mukhammed was taken away by an unknown woman of Asian nationality when he was going home at around 12:35. The woman is aged approximately 50-55 and is 160 cm tall. She is heavily-built, her hair is blonde and she was wearing a black leather jacket and a handmade knit brown hat.

The boy was wearing a light-brown jacket, black trousers and black boots. He had a blue bag with a picture of a Spiderman on it.

The parents of the boy kindly requests anyone who has any information about Mukhammed to immediately call at 102 (police) and at +7-725-302-14-13, +7-701-716-64-64, +7-705-869-99-99, +7-777-186-22-88.

