URGENT: Man gets 18 years imprisonment for setting wife on fire

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Specialized inter-district criminal court of Astana has sentenced Kanat Saduov to 18 years in prison, Kazinform refers to the press service of the court.

It bears to remind that in May the current year the 43-year-old Kanat Saduov poured gasoline on his wife and lit her on fire. The victim had burns to her face, neck, torso and back. The woman was rushed to a hospital with significant injuries. She died of sustained burns. Svetlana Saduova is survived by their four young children. Kanat Saduov was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment to be served in a high-security prison.