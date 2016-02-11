URGENT: Missing medical student found dead in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Missing 23-year-old student of the Medical University of Astana Yerasyl Aubakirov has been found dead.

According to the press-service of the city's Department of Internal Affairs, 23-year-old student of the Medical University of Astana Yerasyl Aubakirov was found dead on February 10 the current year at about 10 pm.

Three suspects were detained and put into a temporary detention facility of the city. Judicial examination and pre-trial investigation is to be carried out.

Recall that Yerasyl Aubakirov went missing on February 3.