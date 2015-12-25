  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    URGENT: Over 100 killed in gas plant explosion in Nigeria: media report

    14:55, 25 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ABUJA. KAZINFORM Over 100 people were killed in a gas plant explosion in Nnewi, southeastern Nigeria, local media reported Thursday.

    The explosion occurred Thursday morning local time at the Inter Corp Oil Limited plant, a subsidiary of Chikason Group, as a truck was discharging cooking gas without waiting for the mandatory cooling time, Vanguard daily reported.

    The victims were locals who had come to fill up their gas cylinders and passersby.

    Source: Xinhua

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!