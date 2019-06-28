Urker National Journalism Awards winners announced

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Urker National Journalism Awards ceremony took place in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Urker National Journalism Awards are presented for the best achievements in print, radio, online journalism. The main purpose is to develop multimedia journalism in the regions, enhance the prestige of journalism, establish professional standards and criteria, and bolster the society's civic activism.







The winners received KZT 1 million and the Urker statuette. They are as follows:

1. "Journalistic Investigation of the Year":

Anastasia Yatsun, Holanews.kz;





Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev presented the statuette and a KZT 1 million certificate.

2. "Analytical Material of the Year":

Yevgeniya Bodrova, Informburo.kz;



3. "Informative Material of the Year":

Ayan Oribai, Kazinform International News Agency;

Yerlan Karin, Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, announced the name of the journalist and presented him with the statuette and the certificate.



4. "Report of the Year":

Ksenia Bondal, Kapital.kz;



5. "Interview of the Year":

Zhanna Oishybayeva, "Liter";





6. "Newspaper of the Year":

Vremya Newspaper





7. "Magazine of the Year":

National Geographic;







8. "News Portal of the Year":

Zakon.kz







9. "New Media of the Year":

Kaliyev Channel, Talgat Kaliyev's Telegram channel;







10. "Radio Station of the year":

Radio Classic;







11. "Photo of the Year"

Ospan Ali, Egemen.kz.







Professor Namazaly Omashev has been awarded the Special Prize of the Urker National Journalism Awards in honor of the 100th Anniversary of Egemen Qazaqstan.

The awards ceremony is timed to coincide with the professional holiday of media workers.