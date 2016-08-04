US, 5 Central Asian Foreign Ministers Hold C5+1 Meeting in Washington DC

DUSHANBE-WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - On August 3, 2016, in Washington DC, the delegation of the Republic of Tajikistan headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirodjidin Aslov took part in the 2nd Meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries and the United States of America in C5+1 format.

Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov, the Republic of Kyrgyzstan - Erlan Abdyldaev, the Republic of Tajikistan - Sirodjidin Aslov, Turkmenistan - Rashit Meredov, the Republic of Uzbekistan - Abdulaziz Kamilov and the U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry exchanged views on prospects of cooperation in the spheres of economy, ecology and security at the second ministerial level meeting in C5+1 format held August 3, 2016 in Washington DC, and following the meeting the Second Joint Declaration of Partnership and Cooperation was issued.



The heads of foreign ministries of six countries reaffirmed their interest in further deepening cooperation through engagement in C5+1 format.



The parties also reviewed the projects developed within C5+1 format in the areas of improving economic connectivity, adapting to and mitigating the impact of climate change, and increasing dialogue regarding the common threat of terrorism, and commitment to supporting the implementation of these projects.



In his speech, Foreign Minister Aslov highly commended cooperation of Tajikistan with the United States and the Central Asian countries in 25 years of independence, and expressed readiness of the Tajik side to further develop cooperation among the parties in C5+1 format, Kazinform has learnt from Khovar.