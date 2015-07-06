  • kz
    US Ambassador congratulated Kazakhstanis on Astana Day in Kazakh language

    23:22, 06 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - US Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol congratulated Kazakhstanis on the Astana Day in the Kazakh language.

    The video of congratulation was published on the social network .

    "Astana is a city of the future and great opportunities. Astana is a city of the youth, a city where dreams come true. As well as Washington is a symbol of the nation of the USA, Astana is a symbol of powerful and independent Kazakhstan. I believe in a bright future of Astana. On behalf of all Americans and the diplomatic mission of the USA in Kazakhstan and with all my heart I congratulate you on this Astana Day," G. Krol noted.

    Astana Internet Kazakhstan and USA News
