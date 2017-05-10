US ambassador names America's main goal in Syria

ASTANA.KAZINFORM US Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol named the main goal of the United States in Syria, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The main goal of the US in Syria is to defeat ISIL, which threatens not only Syria but many other countries," he said. Mr. Krol also expressed his country's position regarding the Astana process by once again noting that the US take part in the talks only as an observer.

According to him, the United States welcomes all attempts to resolve the situation and stop the violence in Syria.

Mr. Krol also stressed that his country wants the conflict in Syria to be resolved saying that it is only through political dialogue that this can be achieved.