US Assistant Sec of Defense David Shire arrives in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today the United States Embassy in Astana has hosted a briefing of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for security in the Asia-Pacific region David Shire.

A senior Pentagon official said that he had a meeting in Astana with Kazakh Prime Minister Karim Massimov, Chief of General Staff of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Defense Saken Zhanuzakov and management of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.



According Mr. Shire, the sitting discussed the current situation in Afghanistan. The United States have confirmed their interest in continuing cooperation with Astana given the upcoming withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.



D. Shire stressed that Kazakhstan is one of the powerful partners of the US in Asia. According Shire, that was his first visit to our country. The US envoy will also visit China and India. "These are the most important countries in the region," said D. Shire.



Mr. Shire informed that the United States wishes Kazakhstan to remain independent and autonomous country. The United States expresses support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Kazakhstan. The United States and Kazakhstan defense departments effectively cooperate on the basis of the five-year plan. He also stressed that the United States may assist Kazakhstan in the preparation and training of local military professionals.