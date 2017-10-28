US Assistant Secretary of State to partake in Astana Syria Peace Talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David M. Satterfield will come to the capital of Kazakhstan to take part in the next round of negotiations within the Astana Process on Syria as it was confirmed by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Earlier , the Foreign Ministry informed that all parties to the Astana process on Syria confirmed participation in the forthcoming talks in Astana on October 30-31.

"The delegation of Russia will be headed by the Special Envoy of the President of the Russian Federation for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, the delegation of Turkey - by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and the delegation of Iran - by Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari. Delegations of the Syrian Government and the Syrian Opposition will also participate in the upcoming meeting, as well as representatives of the United Nations, the United States and Jordan who hold Observer status," Kazakh MFA said.

The day before the event, representatives of the Guarantor Countries intend to hold bilateral and trilateral consultations at the expert level. Plenary meeting with the participation of all parties is scheduled for October 31.

As previously stated, the forthcoming meeting is aimed at preserving the achieved results to strengthen the ceasefire regime in Syria, as well as increasing efforts in the further stabilization of the situation in the country at the stage of transition to a political settlement of the crisis.

Earlier, American Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol took part in several rounds of the Astana Process on Syria as the US observer.