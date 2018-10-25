  • kz
    US: At least two dead in Kentucky shooting

    07:55, 25 October 2018
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM At least two people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a grocery store in the state of Kentucky, according to local media reports, according to Anadolu Agency. 

    A local NBC television affiliate reported that a body was seen covered in a white sheet in the parking lot of a Kroger supermarket.

    The grocery store later issued a statement confirming that a suspect had been taken into custody and the scene had been cleared.

    The identities of the deceased remain uncertain.

    The shooting took place around 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), Kroger said.

    Multiple reports claimed two people were injured after two suspects exchanged gunfire.

     

