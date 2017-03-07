US begins S Korea missile defence rollout

ASTANA. KAINFORM US military has begun deploying a controversial Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD) missile defense system in South Korea, Kazinform has learnt from BBC.

THAAD is designed to protect against threats from North Korea.

The move to begin its installing comes a day after DRRK launched four ballistic missiles, breaking international sanctions.

However its planned deployment has angered many in both Koreas as well as around the region.

China says it sees it as an encroachment of US military power, and many South Koreans believe the system can potentially become a target, therefore endangering people who live around the military sites.



