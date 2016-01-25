US blizzard 2016: Clear-up after mammoth snowfall

LONDON. KAZINFORM A travel ban in New York City has ended as the eastern US begins digging out from the weekend's massive snowstorm.

As five states saw snowfall of 3ft (91cm) or more, AP news agency reported the deaths of at least 28 people.

People died in car accidents, from carbon monoxide poisoning and from heart attacks while shovelling snow.

The storm, dubbed "Snowmageddon" and "Snowzilla", is now weakening and heading for the Atlantic Ocean.

It has affected some 85 million people, cutting power at one point to 300,000 people. The heaviest fall was recorded in Glengary, West Virginia, which had 42in.

In Washington DC, the metro remains closed and air travel in the region faces further disruption.

Some 7,000 flights were cancelled across the eastern US this weekend and disruption is to continue into the working week, with at least 615 cancelled for Monday.

Source: BBC News