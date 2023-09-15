US+Central Asia: What future holds for C5+1

US experts gave their predictions on the agenda of the upcoming visit of Kazakhstani delegation to New York for the UN GA. According to them, the US and Kazakhstan will discuss investment and development of the Middle Corridor, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to, International Program Manager for the Energy, Growth, and Security Program at the International Tax and Investment Center, many US companies are always interested in Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries as the region is an untapped market for American investors.

In this regard, the topic of investments and development of the Middle Corridor will be on the agenda of the two countries.

Also, the US may assist the CA countries to finance projects to address water issues facing the region. One of the problems include Afghanistan’s irrigation policy facing the risk of water shortages in Central Asia. The Taliban government began constructing dams on some rivers, leading to the border conflict with Iran. Kabul also announced the plans to build irrigation constructions in the Amu Darya River, affecting the interests of Central Asia.

The US takes an interest in cooperating with CA countries to assist Afghanistan, including food supplies to prevent a refuge crisis.

The US expert suggested that issues of training Kazakhstani citizens at American educational facilities, including in law enforcement, will be touched upon.

Ralph Winnie, Vice President at the Eurasian Center,believes that the US needs to continue its cooperation with Kazakhstan at the highest level, promoting its business sector, small- and medium-sized companies at the international level.

The expert expressed hope that the Kazakhstani delegation heading for the UN GA will interact at the highest level with the American side, wiling to cooperate with Kazakhstan.

According to his estimate, the partners need a strategic economic development plan benefiting small- and medium-sized companies of both countries. The US’s strategic and economic presence in the region will have a great significance in the security of Central Asia and its logistics – the Middle Corridor.

In this regard, the key step forward for the US is the use of mechanisms of public and private partnership to promote the transport corridor for the benefit of Kazakhstani, European, and American people.

To expand the partnership between Kazakhstan and the US, it is necessary not only to create new opportunities for businesses, but also include cultural and sport cooperation of the sides.

The expert commended the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan.

«I think they move in the right direction, but it will take time. It is necessary to respect the rule of law, improve the judicial system and carry out work with the business community,» said Winnie.

Gavin Helf, a senior expert on Central Asia for the U.S. Institute of Peace, notes that the US respects and is ready to support the multifaceted policy of Kazakhstan.

In the investment sphere, Kazakhstan needs to propose the US side post-oil economy projects focused on green global economy, which is likely to be among topics for discussion.

According to the expert, the US could assist Kazakhstan in developing uranium fuel cycle technologies as many countries seek support in the nuclear energy sector.

Attracting American companies and their investments is to be one of the issues to be discussed, which involves liaison of Kazakhstan with the outside world through the Middle Corridor.

Also, the development of logistics of the Middle Corridor is of relevance not only for the US but also for China, the expert noted.

The US could assist in addressing water issues in Central Asia through consultations, technical support, and expert knowledge.

According to Gavin Helf, the US could help Central Asian countries cooperation in a more effective wat at the regional level. Therefore, the White House provided great support to Kazakhstan’s imitative to sign the Treaty on Friendship, Kind-Neighborliness, and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century (signed in July 2022 in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan).

