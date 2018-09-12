  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    US company to install solar panels in Uzbekistan

    10:15, 12 September 2018
    Photo: None
    BAKU. KAZINFORM American company Headwall Power International will install solar panels in Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya Province, press service of the local administration said in a message on Sept. 11.

    Headwall Power International and the authorities of Surkhandarya agreed to implement a $1.2 billion renewable energy project, Trend reports.
    Headwall Power will install solar panels with a capacity from 300 megawatts to one gigawatt in the Kizirik District of Surkhandarya.

    At the first stage, the panels will be installed on almost 500 houses.

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!