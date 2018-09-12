US company to install solar panels in Uzbekistan

BAKU. KAZINFORM American company Headwall Power International will install solar panels in Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya Province, press service of the local administration said in a message on Sept. 11.

Headwall Power International and the authorities of Surkhandarya agreed to implement a $1.2 billion renewable energy project, Trend reports.

Headwall Power will install solar panels with a capacity from 300 megawatts to one gigawatt in the Kizirik District of Surkhandarya.



At the first stage, the panels will be installed on almost 500 houses.