US coronavirus death toll surpasses 46,000

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - The death toll in the US from the coronavirus exceeded the 46,000 mark Wednesday after more than 1,700 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The university's running tally counted 46,785 deaths and 842,624 cases, Kazinform has learnt from Anadolu Agency.

The country continues to lead in COVID-19 cases and virus-linked deaths worldwide.

A total of 76,614 people have recovered in the US, according to the university's data.

New York is the worst-hit state with 19,453 deaths and more than 263,754 cases, followed by New Jersey with 5,150 deaths and nearly 95,914 cases.

Since the virus emerged in China last December, it has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are more than 2.6 million confirmed infections globally with nearly 185,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. More than 721,000 have recovered.



