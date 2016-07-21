  • kz
    US delegation to visit Crimea for restoring sister city relations

    00:34, 21 July 2016
    Photo: None
    SIMFEROPOL. KAZINFORM - A delegation from the U.S. city of Salem, the capital of the Oregon state, intends to visit Crimea's capital of Simferopol for inking an agreement on restoration of sister city relationship, Simferopol Mayor Gennady Bakharev told TASS on Wednesday.

    "We have sent an official invitation to the mayor of Salem asking him to visit Simferopol to conclude a new agreement on restoration of the sister city relationship. They promised to come by the fall," Bakharev said adding Crimea's authorities could not make a visit to Salem due to the sanctions imposed by the United States on the Black Sea peninsula.

    Source: TASS

    Russia Eurasian Economic Union Politics News
