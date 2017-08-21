  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    US Embassy suspends issuing nonimmigrant visas in Russia

    16:05, 21 August 2017
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The U.S. Embassy in Russia is suspending nonimmigrant visa processing for eight days and will stop issuing visas at its consulates throughout Russia following the country's requirement to reduce its diplomatic staff to 455 people by September 1, ABC reports.

    The statement issued on Monday says the embassy would resume issuing visas in Moscow on Sept. 1 but would stop issuing them at consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok.

    According to Sputniknews , the embassy also said it was suspending accepting visa applications from the citizens of Belarus and recommended them to turn to US embassies in Poland, Ukraine, and Lithuania.

    Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Ministry ordered the US to cut the embassy and consulate staff by 755, or by two-thirds, heightening tensions between Washington and Moscow after US Congress approved sanctions against Russia.

    Tags:
    Russia World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!