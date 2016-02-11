US Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz to visit Kazakhstan in April

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - US Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz will pay a visit to Astana in April 2016, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the USA to Kazakhstan George Krol informed at the briefing in the US Embassy in Astana today.

According to the Ambassador, Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Vladimir Shkolnik paid a visit to the State of California in late 2015. The minister of Kazakhstan held talks with American partners during the visit.

In April 2016, US Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz will pay a visit to Kazakhstan. The sides plan to discuss expansion of the Kazakh-American cooperation in the energy sphere.

Ambassador G. Krol also added that a delegation of the US Department of Commerce headed by the deputy minister would also visit Kazakhstan in July. Besides, the interdepartmental meetings in the format of the strategic dialogue of the USA and Central Asia "5+1" are planned to be held in the nearest future.