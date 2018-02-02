US envoy on President Nazarbayev's meeting with Donald Trump

ASTANA. KAZINFORM U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan George A. Krol praised the results of the official visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United States, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the press conference at the Embassy today, the diplomat noted that, in his opinion, the visit was a fruitful one, especially in terms of personal relations between the two leaders. He stressed that Donald Trump and Nursultan Nazarbayev have a lot in common and their meeting took place in a friendly atmosphere.

According to Ambassador, the visit added momentum to the development of bilateral relations between the governments, as well as the two leaders. He added that the agreements reached during the meeting mean a lot of work for the diplomatic missions in Astana and Washington.

As previously reported, President of the United States Donald Trump received Nursultan Nazarbayev at the White House on January 16, to discuss the strategic partnership between the two countries, as well as the future of the C5+1 dialogue.

