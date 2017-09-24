US flies B1-B bomber Mission off of North Korean Coast

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM A group of US Air Force bombers flew in international waters just off the coast of North Korea on Saturday, WAM reports with reference to the Pentagon.

Chief Pentagon Spokesman, Dana W. White, released a statement announcing that US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers from Guam flew alongside US Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter escorts from Okinawa, Japan, over the waters near North Korea.

"This is the farthest north of the Demilitarised Zone any US fighter or bomber aircraft have flown off North Korea's coast in the 21st century, underscoring the seriousness with which we take DPRK's reckless behaviour," White said.

The flight follows increased tensions between the United States and North Korea after the US President Donald Trump said the US may be forced to "totally destroy North Korea" as a result of its nuclear weapons programme.

"This mission is a demonstration of US resolve and a clear message that the President has many military options to defeat any threat," White said. "North Korea's weapons programme is a grave threat to the Asia-Pacific region and the entire international community. We are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the US homeland and our allies."