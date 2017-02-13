US, Japan and South Korea request urgent UNSC meeting on North Korea's missile test

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - US, Japan and South Korea have requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on recent ballistic missile test conducted by North Korea, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

"US together with Japan and South Korea have requested the urgent UN Security Council consultations on the ballistic missile test conducted by North Korea on Sunday," the representative of the US mission said.



According to Reuters, the meeting is tentatively scheduled on Monday (February 13).



North Korea launched the missile from North Pyongan on Sunday. The missile was launched at 7:55 a.m. local time and flew about 500 kilometers. The Japanese authorities confirmed that it fell in the Sea of Japan.



In 2016, North Korea was sanctioned by the UN Security Council for over 20 missile launches.