  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    US leadership interested in development of ties with Uzbekistan

    17:56, 30 October 2016
    Photo: None
    TASHKENT, KAZINFORM The US leadership is interested in consistent and stable development of multifaceted relations with Uzbekistan, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon, who is on a visit to Uzbekistan, said.

    Shannon made remarks at the meeting with Uzbek acting president Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Uzbek national news agency (UzA) reported.

    During the meeting, Mirziyoyev and Shannon stressed the successful development and strengthening of the Uzbekistan-US relations based on principles of mutual respect and trust, the message said.

    According to the message, Mirziyoyev and Shannon highly appreciated the level of mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investments and high technologies.

    The purposeful activity of the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce contributes to the development and expansion of full-scale economic cooperation, the message said.

    The US and Uzbekistan exchange views on a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including security and stability in Central Asia, as part of the annual political consultations.

    Special attention is paid to the processes of peaceful settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and assistance in the social-economic recovery of this country.

    Source: Trend 

    Tags:
    Uzbekistan World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!