US leadership interested in development of ties with Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, KAZINFORM The US leadership is interested in consistent and stable development of multifaceted relations with Uzbekistan, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon, who is on a visit to Uzbekistan, said.

Shannon made remarks at the meeting with Uzbek acting president Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Uzbek national news agency (UzA) reported.

During the meeting, Mirziyoyev and Shannon stressed the successful development and strengthening of the Uzbekistan-US relations based on principles of mutual respect and trust, the message said.

According to the message, Mirziyoyev and Shannon highly appreciated the level of mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, investments and high technologies.

The purposeful activity of the American-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce contributes to the development and expansion of full-scale economic cooperation, the message said.

The US and Uzbekistan exchange views on a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including security and stability in Central Asia, as part of the annual political consultations.

Special attention is paid to the processes of peaceful settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and assistance in the social-economic recovery of this country.



