US lottery fever as Powerball jackpot reaches $900m

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The largest jackpot in American history is on offer to US lottery players, with a payout of about $900m (£620m) possible for the Saturday night draw.

Lottery fever in the US has resulted in long queues outside lottery-ticket vendors, driving up the jackpot value.

The rise means that an individual could take home about $558m (£384m) if they choose a lump-sum prize.

The winner must match five numbers between one and 69 and and a sixth number between one and 26.

The lottery, known as Powerball, is played in 44 of 50 states and three American territories. It takes place each Wednesday and Saturday at 22:59 pm (0359 GMT).

Lottery officials quoted in US media say the odds of winning are one in 292 million.

Kazinform refers to BBC.com