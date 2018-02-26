US musicians perform Abay’s song

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American folk-group Humming House has performed the song of Kazakh poet Abay Kunanbayev Aittym Salem, Kalamkas ("I said "hello, Kalamkas"), Kazinform cites Khabar 24.

The musicians presented a free concert in Semey. Together with the students of local musical college they performed Abay's song.

The group started its tour with Semey and will continue in the cities of Almaty and Astana.

Deputy Attache for Culture of the U.S. Embassy to Kazakhstan Mathew Wilson said the guys came from Tennessee on "American Music Abroad" program. The Embasy financed their trips around the world so that they could share their music and learn something new about different cultures and bring it to America and use in their music.

Photo: 24.kz