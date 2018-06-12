US, North Korea to sign documents after talks

SINGAPORE. KAZINFORM The United States and North Korea will sign joint documents after the summit talks, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, TASS reports from the media center.

"We are going for signing," Trump said. Documents to be signed will be announced shortly, he added.



The meeting with the North Korean leader was "better than anyone expected," the US president said.

Trump and Kim Jong-un completed the face-to-face meeting and the extended format talks in Singapore earlier on Tuesday, TASS reports.