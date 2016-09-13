US nuclear-capable bombers fly over South Korea to warn off Pyongyang

MOSCOW.c KAZINFORM The B-1B Lancer bombers were spotted over the Osan Air Base south of Seoul, South Korea's news agency Yonhap reported.

US Air Forces Korea (USFK) spokesman Christopher Bush said previously that the takeoff was scheduled for Monday but was pushed back due to bad weather. The US and South Korean militaries are taking steps to fend off the North after it tested a nuclear technology for the second time this year. The explosion was Pyongyang’s fifth and the strongest nuclear experiment to date.



Source: Sputniknews



Photo:© Flickr/ US Air Force