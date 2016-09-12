US Open 2016: Stan Wawrinka upsets Novak Djokovic for men's title

WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORM Stan Wawrinka considers himself to be a cut below the "Big Four" in tennis. But when it comes to toppling Novak Djokovic lately at grand slams -- the leading member, on current form, of the illustrious quartet that also includes Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray -- Wawrinka has no equal.

He demonstrated it again Sunday, upsetting the world No. 1, 6-7 (1-7) 6-4 7-5 6-3, in a bruising four-hour US Open final to win a third grand slam title. To the side of the court on Arthur Ashe stadium in New York, "9/11/01" was inscribed 15 years after the September 11, 2001 attacks in the city.

Djokovic sizzled at the start, racing to a 4-1 lead. But in allowing Wawrinka to find his way into the first set, the match veered in a different, and for Djokovic, displeasing direction. Djokovic was broken to end the second and third sets, before suffering physically in the fourth. Normally ruthless in converting break points, he slumped to 3-for-17.