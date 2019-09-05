US Open: Federer stunned, eliminated in quarters

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Tennis legend Roger Federer was beaten by Grigor Dimitrov 3-2 in the quarterfinal of the U.S. Open.

The Swiss player was stunned by 78th-seeded Bulgarian Dimitrov with 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 set results on Wednesday in New York, Anadolu Agency reports.

«I tried my best. By far not too bad to give up or anything. Grigor was able to put me away. I fought with what I had. That's it. So it's okay,» Federer said.

«I was just trying to stay in my game and make him stay on the court as much as possible. For sure in the end, he was not 100 percent of himself. It’s best-of-five, anything can happen,» said Dimitrov, 28.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams won against 18th-seeded Wang Qiang 6-1, 6-0, in just 44 minutes, while Daniil Medvedev defeated Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Tuesday.

Fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina advanced to the semifinals, beating 16th-seeded Johanna Konta, 6-4, 6-4.

