US Open: Mikhail Kukushkin defeats 2013 French Open runner-up David Ferrer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 103rd-ranked qualifier Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin defeated the 21st-seeded David Ferrer in the first round of US Open, reports Sports.kz.

Ferrer, now 35 and ranked No. 25 fell to Kukushkin in four sets - 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-1.

This became the first success for Mikhail in meetings with the Spaniard who won all their previous meetings 7-0.

In the second round, Kaukushkin will face 99th ranked Evgeny Donskoy from Russia.