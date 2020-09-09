  • kz
    US Open: Yulia Putintseva fails to advance to semis

    07:42, 09 September 2020
    Photo: None
    NEW YORK. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva lost a match at the US Open 2020 quarterfinals taking place in New York, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The match between Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva and 28th seed American Jennifer Brady ended in a victory of the latter in two sets – 3:6, 2:6.

    It is also said that the Kazakhstani earned $425,000 at the tournament.

    Had Putintseva won the match, it would have been a landmark achievement for the country as no Kazakhstani has ever advanced to the US Open semifinals.


