US ready for &#39;immediate discussions&#39; with Russia on Syria - Kerry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - John Kerry said the US is ready to discuss the Syrian crisis.

The US Secretary of State also stated that the increased number of Russian aircraft in Syria represents force protection in the region.

During the press-conference in Washington, Kerry said that the US and Russia agree on how the Syrian conflict should be solved.

"We are prepared to engage in this [US-Russia] discussion [on Syria] immediately," Kerry said at a press conference.

The secretary of state added Washington hopes Moscow is also ready to participate in the dialogue.

Kerry announced on Sunday that he would meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss Syria within the framework of the 70th UN General Assembly in New York.

Earlier, the US Secretary of State stated that the US is willing to negotiate with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to resolve the Syrian crisis.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, as government forces loyal to Assad fight several opposition and radical Islamist militant groups, including the Nusra Front and Islamic State (ISIL).

Since the beginning of the Syria civil war, the United States and some of its allies have supported the moderate Syrian opposition while calling for Assad's resignation, while Russia recognized Assad as the only legitimate Syrian authority.

Russia has been providing Syria with humanitarian aid and military equipment, Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com.