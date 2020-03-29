US reports first infant death from coronavirus

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Officials in the state of Illinois reported the first death of an infant from coronavirus pandemic Saturday.

The younger than one-year-old baby in Chicago tested positive for virus known as COVID-19, Anadolu Agency reports.

«There has never before been a death associated with COVID-19 in an infant,» said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. «We must do everything we can to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.»

Ezike said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

Official reported 465 new cases of the virus in Illinois, including 13 deaths Saturday.

In total, the state has nearly 3,500 infections.

«The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years,» the department said on its website.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the virus has infected more than 663,000 worldwide, including greater than 124,200 in the U.S. It has killed 30,820, including 2,100 in the U.S.

The virus emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.