US Secretary of State J. Kerry congratulated Kazakhstanis on behalf of B. Obama

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On behalf of President Obama and the people of the United States, I congratulate the people of Kazakhstan as you celebrate the 24th anniversary of your independence on December 16, the Embassy of the USA in Kazakhstan informs.

The United States was the first country to recognize Kazakhstan after it declared independence in 1991, and since that day our friendship has only grown stronger. Nearly a quarter of a century later, we remain committed to a secure, sovereign, and prosperous Kazakhstan.

It was my privilege to travel to Astana this year and see firsthand the vibrant culture and spirit of the Kazakhstani people. I had the pleasure of meeting with President Nazarbayev and Prime Minister Massimov, as well as co-chairing with Foreign Minister Idrissov the U.S.-Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership Dialogue. During our discussions, I thanked Kazakhstan's leaders for the critical role your country plays in addressing today's global challenges, including enhancing nonproliferation efforts and countering violent extremism. My government looks forward to hosting the Kazakhstani delegation in Washington early in 2016 for the next round of our Strategic Partnership Dialogue and to supporting Kazakhstan in implementing the 100 Concrete Steps to achieve institutional reform.

As you celebrate your Independence Day, I wish all of the Kazakhstani people peace and prosperity. Тәуелсіздік күні құтты болсын!