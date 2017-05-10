US Secretary of State meets Russian FM in Washington DC

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has welcomed Russian FM Sergei Lavrov to the Department of State in Washington, DC to discuss a broad range of issues, Sputnik reports.

"I want to welcome Foreign Minister Lavrov to the State Department, and express my appreciation for him making the trip to Washington so that we could continue our dialogue and our exchange of views that began in Moscow the dialogue he hosted on a very broad range of topics," Tillerson said.

Lavrov started his working visit to the United States on Tuesday. Later that day, it became known that a meeting between US President Trump and the Russian Foreign Minister had been set on Wednesday.

In April, Tillerson paid a visit to Russia and held a meeting with Lavrov and Russian President Vladimir Putin.