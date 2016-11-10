US Senate may pass crucial biomedical innovation bill by year-end

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Crucial biomedical-research legislation now before the US Senate could be approved by year's end, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters.

"One of the two priorities for the lame-duck session is the 21st Century Cures bill," McConnell said at a briefing Wednesday. In discussing the Senate’s agenda between the end of US elections and the December holidays, before a new session of Congress convenes in January, McConnell mentioned that he had spoken to President Barack Obama earlier Wednesday about the legislation.



“The president is interested in precision medicine, the vice president [Joe Biden] in the ‘cancer moonshot,’ and I'm interested in geriatric regeneration, and so I'd like to see us pass this important measure this year,” the Senate’s top Republican stated.



The 21st Century Cures Act seeks to accelerate biomedical research through innovative practices, data-sharing and development of new drugs for rare diseases. It was approved by the US House of Representatives in 2015.



Source: Sputniknews