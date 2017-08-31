US sends B-1Bs, F-35s to Korea as warning to Pyongyang

SEOUL. KAZINFORM The U.S. dispatched a set of strategic bombers and stealth fighter jets to the Korean Peninsula on Thursday in a show of force against North Korea for its recent missile launches, Yonhap refers to the country's defense officials.

The Air Force's two B-1B bombers from Guam and the Marine Corps' two F-35B aircraft based in Japan trained over South Korea with a squadron of the country's F-15K fighters, added the officials.

They conducted bombing drills over the Pilseung range in the eastern province of Gangwon.

Also mobilized was a KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refueling plane.

The high-profile training came two days after the North fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over the northern territory of Japan.

The North also launched three short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, according to the allies' militaries.