US, South Korea presidents discuss UN vote on sanctions against N Korea

ASTANA. KAZINFORM US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with President of South Korea Moon Jae-in on Sunday. The two leaders discussed the adoption by the UN Security Council of a resolution tightening sanctions against North Korea, Trump told about the phone talks on his Twitter page. Kazinform has learned from TASS .

"Just completed call with President Moon of South Korea. Very happy and impressed with 15-0 United Nations vote on North Korea sanctions", he tweeted. He did not elaborate on the position of the South Korean leader.



On August 6, the UN Security Council's 15 members, including Russia and China, unanimously backed fresh sanctions against North Korea over the country's recent missile tests. Resolution 2371 bans North Korean exports of minerals and other raw materials and goods, including coal, iron, lead, and seafood. The resolution envisions restrictions against 13 individuals and companies linked to Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.



The resolution also bans the establishment of new joint ventures (JVs) with North Korea as well as additional investments in existing joint ventures. In addition, according to the document, the countries that employ North Korean workers are not allowed to increase their number. The document also obliges the states not to let the vessels that were caught by the UN Security Council's special committee in violation of the sanctions regime, enter their ports, except for "cases of emergency".



Earlier Reuters reported that, according to the calculations of the US, full implementation of the new restrictions will cut Pyongyang's annual foreign exchange earnings to $1 bln from current $3 bln.