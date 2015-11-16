US State of Alabama refuses to accept Syrian refugees after Paris attacks

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The US state of Alabama has stated its intention to refuse Syrian refugees following the recent attacks in Paris, the Office of Alabama Governor said in a press release.

On Friday night, extremists attacked several venues across Paris, killing at least 132 people and injuring over 350 at restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and in the vicinity of the Stade de France stadium. According to media reports, at least two suspects have been in Syria at some time in the past.

"After full consideration of this weekend's attacks of terror on innocent citizens in Paris, I will oppose any attempt to relocate Syrian refugees to Alabama through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program," Gov. Robert Bentley said as quoted in the press release on Sunday.

As of today, Alabama has not accepted any Syrian refugees, however, several have been relocated to neighboring states, according to the press release.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011. The conflict between government forces and rebels, exacerbated by jihadist groups active in the region, has killed some 230,000 and forced over four million Syrians to flee the country, primarily to neighboring states and Europe.

