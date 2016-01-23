US to continue using sanctions against Iran, says Kerry

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - US Secretary of State John Kerry has rejected Iran's criticism of new sanctions against the country, saying Washington is determined to impose more sanctions against Tehran when "appropriate", Trend.az reported citing Press TV.

"We have made it very clear that we use sanctions when we think they are appropriate in order to counter behavior that we believe has broken the law or has challenged the United Nations Security Council or threatened the United States and we stand by our sanctions," Kerry told reporters on the sideline of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The top US diploamt further claimed that the sanctions against Iran and other nations have been "used judiciously and effectively."

Kerry made the remarks in response to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who blasted the US government for imposing new sanctions over Tehran's ballistic missile program, denouncing the move as an "addiction to coercion."